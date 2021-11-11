Holly Stouffer and Jordan Foster kick it at 9Round Fitness | Get Fit

There are nine rounds and each one is a different exercise. The exercises change daily to keep things interesting.

SAN ANTONIO — Throughout November, Holly Stouffer is bringing a member of the KENS 5 family with her to try different fitness classes across San Antonio. This week, Eyewitness News Reporter Jordan Foster joined her for a kickboxing class.

Jess Follis is the manager of 9Round Fitness in the Medical Center. Follis said you’ll get a full-body workout in just 30 minutes with their circuit-based workout. At 9Round, there are no class times. The class starts as soon as you walk in!

“We have a trainer here at all times to kind of take you through, modify when needed, amp things up, everything like that,” Follis said.

“We have a jump-roping station for your warm-up, we have a weight training session,” Follis said. “And from there we go through different bags where we're working on different punches and different kicks.”

Foster didn’t know what to expect. He teamed up with trainer Caleb Putnam who showed him how the circuit works. Foster’s favorite part was getting the use the speed bag.

“He didn’t take it easy, he made sure I got a good workout in,” Foster said. “It was quick and efficient!”

Stouffer said the best part of her workout was the trainers who wouldn’t let her quit.

“They gave you that motivation to keep you going through every round,” Stouffer said.

While kickboxing may sound intimidating to some, Follis said it’s easy for beginners to jump in.

“You should consider it because this is a very open environment,” Follis said. “We have people of all ages!”

Follis said the atmosphere of 9Round is what makes their gym stand out in San Antonio.

“It’s super personalized and we want to build really good relationships with our members,” Follis said. “We want to make sure that they have a great fitness journey.”