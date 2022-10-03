HASfit gets to core of helping people of all ages | Get Fit

“HASfit stands for Heart and Soul Fitness. We believe that every heart and soul deserves the right to be fit.”

SAN ANTONIO — Many of us want to live a healthy lifestyle, but some people do better with a coach who can guide them through their fitness journey. Freddie Villarreal is the owner of HASfit, a personal training gym in San Antonio.

“HASfit stands for Heart and Soul Fitness,” Villarreal said. “We believe that every heart and soul deserves the right to be fit.”

Villarreal and his personal trainers don’t do one-size-fits-all programs. He said personalization is key to getting the best results.

“We cater the workout to your actual fitness level,” Villarreal said. “We figure out what your goals are, any ailments that you may have and then we design the program based on all of those metrics.”

He said they offer something for everyone.

“We have clients that are 80 years old, clients as young as eight and everything in between,” Villarreal said. “We do strength and conditioning, we do rehabilitation, we do senior fitness. And that could look like a comprehensive weight loss program, trying to rehabilitate an old injury or it could just look like trying to get you in the best shape of your life.”

The HASfit gym is used solely for personal training. Villarreal said it’s more private than a commercial gym where you’re having to squeeze around other people to get your workout in.

“That way, we can really put the client first,” Villarreal said.

Every workout session is led by an experienced and certified personal trainer. They are designed to be fun and challenging. You’ll use equipment, free weights, cables and more to get the most of your 45-minute workout. Pricing starts at $60 a session.

HASfit has two locations: One is located at 8507 McCullough Ave. C33. The other is located at 4553 N Loop 1604 W, Suite 1118..