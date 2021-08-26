Get Fit: Work your mind, body and spirit at JK Taekwondo Academy

If you’re looking for a fun way to exercise outside of a conventional gym, consider giving taekwondo a try! It’s an art of self-defense that originated in Korea.

Master Jun Kim is the lead instructor at JK Taekwondo Academy in the Medical Center. He’s been training students in San Antonio for more than a decade.

“When you go to the gym, you just do the same routine every single time,” Kim said. “We get to learn a skill here, you get to learn how to defend yourself.”

Kim said each class is a full-body workout complete with stretching, running, punching and kicking. You’ll also learn to be respectful of others.

JK Taekwondo is a place where students can develop their character, leadership training and build self-confidence.

“We focus on body, mind and spirit,” Kim said. “Our five tenants are courtesy, integrity, perseverance, self-control and indomitable spirit.”

Kim said most people come in as beginners with no experience. Several of his students work diligently to earn their black belts.

“We teach students as young as four years old,” Kim said. “All the way up to our oldest student, who is 60!”