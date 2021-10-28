Burn calories on the tennis court | Get Fit

Once you’ve learned your forehand, backhand and serve, you’ll be ready for a match. But it will take concentration and repetition to perfect your moves!

SAN ANTONIO — Game, set, match! Ready to play some tennis?

For less than $8, you can polish up your swing at the McFarlin Tennis Center. It offers 22 lighted courts with a pro shop, lockers, showers and a variety of services.

Pablo Hours uses the courts often for lessons. He’s the director of PH-MetaTennis. He coaches people of all ages, from young children to senior citizens.

“Anybody can play and it’s a sport for life,” Hours said.

Hours said tennis is an activity that works out your entire body.

“You’re working on your core, you’re working on your legs,” Hours said. “But mainly, the main muscle you’re working is your brain!”

Once you’ve learned your forehand, backhand and serve, you’ll be ready for a match. But it will take concentration and repetition to perfect your moves!

“It’s easy to learn if you dedicate time and you’re consistent doing it,” Hours said.

Like most forms of exercise, tennis can also be a great stress-reliever.

“You’re not thinking about anything else, just chasing and hitting the tennis ball,” Hours said.

If you’re interested in lessons, you can call Pablo Hours at 210-355-2282 and leave a message. You can also reach out to him through Instagram @pablo_hours or send an email to ph-metatennis@live.com.