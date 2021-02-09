Batter up! Here's a fun way to blow off some steam | Get Fit

Who says you can't work on your batting game if you're not on a baseball/softball field? Check out this local batting cage where you can get a serious core workout.

SAN ANTONIO — If you want to blow off steam and break a sweat, try hitting the batting cages!

Kris Ruepke is the general manager at D-BAT San Antonio, an indoor baseball and softball facility. He said many people don’t realize this is a fast and effective way to exercise.

“Typically, in a 30-minute session, you can get five to 10 rounds in,” Ruepke said. “That’s anywhere from 75 to 100 pitches.”

Ruepke said you’ll feel the burn quicker than you’d expect.

“As you go through the repetitions of hitting the baseball and softball, you’re using your core, your legs and your arms,” Ruepke said. “Before you know it, two to three rounds in, you’re exhausted!”

Ruepke said they serve people of all ages, from young children to their grandparents in senior softball leagues.

“We’re here for the general public. We don’t want them to feel like they have to be the perfect baseball or softball player,” Ruepke said. “They can just come in and enjoy the game.”

At D-BAT, you load up a card with credits when you want to play. For as little as $2, you can get one credit which is about 13 to 15 pitches.

The pitching machines throw real baseballs and softballs. Speeds range from 40mph to 60mph for softball and 40mph to 70mph for baseball. Slowpitch softball is also available.

While a new sport may seem intimidating, Ruepke said no experience is necessary. They’ll even hook you up with a bat and helmet if you don’t have your own.

“We have a lot of people who come in just to hit and say, ‘I’ll be back tomorrow,'” Ruepke said. “Then they come back and say, ‘That was a great workout. I’m sore and I want to keep doing it.’”

D-BAT also offers camps, clinics and lessons. To learn more about pricing and memberships click here.