San Antonio barre studio specializes in full-body, low-impact workouts | Get Fit

If you’ve never tried barre before, Fay said it’s more difficult than you may think.

SAN ANTONIO — If you’re looking to get fit and make a few friends in the process, Smart Barre and Pilates could be the place for you.

Kristin Fay is the owner of Smart Barre and Pilates San Antonio. Her studios specialize in full-body, low-impact workouts.

If you’ve never tried barre before, Fay said it’s more difficult than you may think.

“Barre is a fusion of yoga, pilates and ballet,” Fay said. “We work every part of your body while stretching in between.”

But you don’t need any dance experience to do well in a class. Fay said all you need is a good attitude.

“We've got a community of women that are here to support you,” Fay said. “The heartbeat of our studios is our community, so it's tight-knit.”

You’ll follow an instructor who’s there to guide you through the class and modify your moves as needed.

Shelby Smith is going on seven years as an instructor at Smart Barre.

“The best part about being a Smart Barre instructor is that I get to connect with so many different women over so many different years and different ranges of experience,” Smith said. “And it just builds a sense of community that we're all women and we're all strong in different ways."

Smith said one common misconception is that you need to be an experienced dancer to attend a barre class.

“I have never had a day of dance experience in my life and I've been teaching six and a half years,” Smith said. “Anyone can try barre. No matter how young, no matter what restrictions you have fitness-wise, you can always work around it and it truly is for everyone.”

If you’re not a fan of conventional gyms, Fay said you should give one of their studios a try.

“It’s small, it’s a controlled environment, you know what you’re going to get,” Fay said. “We have highly trained, professional instructors, a community that's going to welcome you, and our classes are guaranteed to give you results in 10 classes or less.”

Barre is known to strengthen your core, trim your thighs, sculpt your arms and lift your glutes. Fay said clients experience visible muscle tone in addition to better posture, increased flexibility and mindfulness.

Your first barre class at Smart Barre and Pilates is free. The studio also offers a $99 unlimited month special. After that, you can decide what membership option is best for you.