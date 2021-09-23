Aerial yoga taking things to new heights | Get Fit

During conditioning moves, your body is partially supported by the hammock to challenge muscles in a new way.

SAN ANTONIO — If you’re looking for a way to spice up your yoga routine, try doing it from a hammock! Aerial yoga combines traditional yoga with acrobatics.

Rob Hernandez is a yoga instructor at The Synergy Studio. Hernandez teaches people how to use the yoga hammocks, also known as silks.

During conditioning moves, your body is partially supported by the hammock to challenge muscles in a new way. With Hernandez’s guidance, first-timers learn how to suspend themselves in the air within minutes.

“You move through a workout designed around the silk,” Hernandez said. “It supports you and lifts you off your mat. You’re able to invert with any pressure on the skull or the spine.”

The silks are safety-rated to hold up to 2,500 pounds, ensuring all students can practice safely. Like most forms of yoga, Hernandez says aerial yoga benefits your body and mind.

“It’s relaxing because you have someone else leading you through your workout,” Hernandez said. “It helps your clear your mind through movement, breath and paying attention to your own body.”

He said through this practice, you can also develop fluid joints and strong muscles.

“The physical benefit is muscle tone, a super strong core, balance and stretching,” Hernandez said. “All things that are really important as we move through life, things that we want to continue to maintain.”

Hernandez walks his students through every step. His goal is to make you feel secure and confident while you reach your full potential.

“Try something new,” Hernandez said. “Get out of your comfort zone and have some fun!”y