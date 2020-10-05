SAN ANTONIO — 9Round Kickboxing is still closed to the general public. And since trainers can't teach people how to fight, they're choosing to fight hunger in their downtime.

Clarissa Villanueva is the manager of the 9Round facility in the Medical Center. She said they're giving back by hosting a burpee marathon over Zoom.

"We thought, 'Why don't we do something to raise money for our community?'" Villanueva said. "This is what my job is: to take care of and support people."

For every dollar that the public donates to the San Antonio Food Bank, trainers will do one burpee. The marathon started Saturday morning.

So far, they've raised nearly $3,000. Meaning the 9Round staff is getting whipped into shape.

"I'm trying to do them in sets of 10," Villanueva said. "It's well worth it. I'd do it again in a heartbeat!"

The good deed also keeps trainers from going stir-crazy. 9Round and other gyms were forced to close in March, but Gov. Greg Abbott said in his latest order that gyms will be able to reopen on May 18th. Villanueva said they plan to welcome members back next month.

"We just want to make sure it's safe and that members feel safe," Villaneuva said. "We've trained, and we're prepared for June 1."

The marathon will keep them busy until then. With a goal of $10,000, Villanueva plans to get another great workout in next weekend.

"We're here to help a great cause," Villanueva said. "If that's what it takes to help and give back to my community, you got it, I'm going to make it happen."

After you make your donation to the San Antonio Food Bank, you can send your receipt to the 9Round Medical Center Facebook page to make sure the burpees are counted.

