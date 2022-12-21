How to reduce stress during the holidays

Body language expert Blanca Cobb explains what to do when you feel stressed during the holidays

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With the last few days of work before Christmas, many people are distracted because they feel tired or burned out ahead of the holiday.

Christmas is around the corner, and some people might feel exhausted about everything they have left to do. Or, they might feel burned out because no matter how much they get done, there’s still a lot left to do. Or, they might be around people who have already mentally checked out for the holiday, so their motivation also tanks.

To help you stay motivated at work for the next few days, you can prioritize what needs to be done before the holiday and what can wait until afterward. Do work when you can focus or concentrate the best. Don’t take on any new tasks so learn to say no with a smile. Be around people cranking work out because you’ll feed off their energy.

Self-care is vital to manage to feel tired and burned out. Get involved in activities that re-energize you. Get plenty of rest, exercise, and stay hydrated.