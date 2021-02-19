SAWS announces bill relief plan as residents contend with water issues

It's a one-time readjustment to help customers with exorbitantly high bills due to frozen or busted pipes.

SAN ANTONIO — As a lack of power has given way to widespread water issues across the community – including busted pipes and leaks – officials with San Antonio Water System announced a plan to ensure those plumbing problems don't give way to money problems.

SAWS on Thursday said that, for customers' next bill, they will only have to pay the lower amount between this month's total charges and last month's. That way, any exorbitant bill increase stemming from this month's utility issues won't affect customers' wallets.

SAWS says this is a one-time readjustment, but the utility will continue working with customers on potential additional relief.