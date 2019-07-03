SAN ANTONIO — The world's beloved April the Giraffe is in labor with her second calf at Animal Adventure Park in Harpusrville, New York.

Catch the action below.

April's current pregnancy is her fifth, her second since arriving at Animal Adventure Park in 2015. Her fourth pregnancy, in 2017, sparked worldwide frenzy, shining a spotlight on the park in Harpursville.

On April 15, 2017, April's calf, Tajiri, was born at 9:53 a.m. About 1.2 million viewers tuned in to see it happen, and around 800,000 viewers watched the park's Facebook Live video. Keeping with tradition, Tajiri first birthday celebration this April was streamed live from the park.