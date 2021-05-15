Wanted: High students encouraged to apply for San Antonio F.B.I. Teen Academy

San Antonio's Federal Bureau of Investigation wants to expose your teenager to their workflow. They hope the experience creates a future agent.

SAN ANTONIO — The feds want to talk with your teenager in a way that could change the course of their lifetime. San Antonio's Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking for high school students to fill their F.B.I. Teen Academy.

"This is open to high school students at any point in their high school journey," Sara Voyard said. "So, whether it's freshmen, sophomore, junior or seniors."

Voyard works at the San Antontio F.B.I. She said the Teen Academy is an in-person experience starting on July 14. But class space is limited for COVID-19 compliance.

"This is a phenomenal experience that gives our teenagers in the community an opportunity to get an insider experience of the F.B.I.," she said.

Christavella Arrendondo is a product of the academy that recommends the experience.

"I would say it was very rewarding," Arrendondo said. "I got so much information about so many different topics and fields in the F.B.I."

Her goal is to work for the F.B.I.

"I'm planning to do an internship in August, and all I can do is go up from there," she said.

According to Voyard, the young participants engage with F.B.I. special agents, S.W.A.T. members, evidence collectors and profilers with the behavioral analysis unit.

"We really want to make sure that out of this experience, our teenagers in our community feel they can access the F.B.I.," she said. "They understand what we do in protecting our nation."

Part of that journey is making good decisions that could lead to a dream job, Voyard said.

The local F.B.I. is hoping that career is with them. Voyard said diversity is a core value of their agency. They are encouraging people of color to apply by May 28.