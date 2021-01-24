Want to get fit outdoors? This locally owned fitness business can help you out

KENS 5 visited EnergyX Fitness' downtown studio and talked to Owner Alison Galvan about what you can expect.

SAN ANTONIO — Fitness is always one of the most popular New Year’s resolutions, and if you’re looking to break a sweat, even when the temperatures are cooler outside, one local fitness organization might be something to add to your bucket list.

EnergyX Fitness is a locally owned studio featuring high intensity workouts, personal training, nutrition counseling and group fitness classes with up to seven people.

Classes you can also do outdoors.

So, KENS 5 did exactly that; we visited their downtown studio and talked to Owner Alison Galvan about her business and what you can expect.

"We have outdoor classes here at our Hemisfair location, which has been so great. We have a ton of space out here. We bring our rowing machines out, we bring our kettle bells out, so you’re not just having to do body weight exercise," said Galvan.

We wanted to get a feel for beginner workouts that will also leave you with a burn. And that's what we did! Take a look:

Here's a list of the workouts seen above:

Strength based squats

Plank pushups that work out the core

Cardio drills with quick footwork

If you want to sign up for a class, you can visit EnergyX Fitness' website here. They have two locations:

623 Hemisfair Boulevard

5162 Broadway

The classes are smaller because of COVID precautions, so they told KENS 5 you’ll want to sign up sooner than later to get your spot before it fills up.

EnergyX | San Antonio Best Total Body Workout Get your sweat on in one of a variety of classes to choose from. Weather your goal is cardio, strength, HIIT, or yoga, we've got a class for you! Check out the class descriptions for more details.