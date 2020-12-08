Want to audition for the Spurs Hype Squad, virtually?

They're also doing a TikTok challenge everyone can participate in! Here's how.

SAN ANTONIO — If you're a fan of the San Antonio Spurs and you're looking for the latest TikTok challenge, look no further.

The Spurs Hype Squad TikTok challenge series is releasing weekly challenges leading up to the 2020-21 Spurs Hype Squad virtual tryouts, which will begin with an open submission round in September.

If you'd like to participate, you can visit the @Spurs TikTok channel on the app. The organization says the challenge is a fun way for fans to learn some fun choreography with the Spurs Hype Squad from the comfort of their homes, and is not part of the audition process.

As for tryouts, they will take place between Sept. 1 and Sept. 21. If you'd like to apply, you can submit an application, a head-shot, a full-length photo, a video introduction, and a 45-to-60-second freestyle performance video on the Spurs' website.

The team says they are seeking entertainers in several talent areas including dancers, stunters, tumblers, break-dancers and more.