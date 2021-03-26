x
Want a free tree? Check out this event happening at Roosevelt Park 🌳

There will be 200 trees available on a first come, first served basis.
SAN ANTONIO — Looking to get a free tree? Well, keep reading.

The San Antonio River Foundation and the San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department are hosting a Drive-Thru Native Tree Giveaway Saturday, March 27 at Roosevelt Park.

There will be 200 trees available on a first come, first served basis. The Instagram post says if you want to attend, you'll need to remain in your vehicles. A staff member will deliver the selected tree to your car.

The post says they will provide one tree per vehicle. Take a look at some of the types of trees they're offering here.

