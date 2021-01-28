Want a free college semester? Baylor will give a HS senior one free semester if they win this challenge

WACO, Texas — How would you like free college tuition?
Baylor University is giving high school seniors a chance to show off their skills on the basketball court for a shot at winning free tuition for one semester.
The Baylor "Dunk for Tuition" contest is open to prospective and incoming freshmen. To enter, shoot a video doing a dunk or trick shot and post it on your Tik Tok or Instagram page.
Make sure it's "public" and includes the hashtag #BaylorDunkForTuition.
All entries must be uploaded by midnight February 1. Head Coach Scott Drew and members of the number two ranked Baylor basketball team will choose the winners.
Good luck!
