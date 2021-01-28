Want a free college semester? Baylor will give a HS senior one free semester if they win this challenge

The Baylor "Dunk for Tuition" contest is open to prospective and incoming freshmen 🏀

WACO, Texas — How would you like free college tuition?

Baylor University is giving high school seniors a chance to show off their skills on the basketball court for a shot at winning free tuition for one semester.

The Baylor "Dunk for Tuition" contest is open to prospective and incoming freshmen. To enter, shoot a video doing a dunk or trick shot and post it on your Tik Tok or Instagram page.

Make sure it's "public" and includes the hashtag #BaylorDunkForTuition.

HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS: Interested in a FREE SEMESTER of Baylor tuition?



Enter the #BaylorDunkForTuition contest on Instagram & TikTok!



Entries must be received by Feb. 1; see complete details here: https://t.co/vTso5W4HRW pic.twitter.com/GHKmsBO7OP — Baylor University (@Baylor) January 26, 2021

All entries must be uploaded by midnight February 1. Head Coach Scott Drew and members of the number two ranked Baylor basketball team will choose the winners.

Good luck!

Related links: