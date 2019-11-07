Price tags that won't break the bank!

Walmart is gearing up to help families across the country prepare for the back-to-school festivities.

“We also know this is a busy season for families, so we’re looking for new and different ways we can step up to make sure students and teachers have the tools they need to succeed in the new year,” said Scott Bayles, Vice President of Merchandising at Walmart.

Teacher Appreciation begins Saturday, July 14 from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Educators are invited to come to the store and receive cake and beverages, as well a gift bag filled with school supplies and coupons, according to their website.

With the intention to start everyone on an A+ school year, Walmart Wellness is also on the itinerary.

This provides students and their families access to health services with low-cost immunizations, free health screenings and in select locations, free vision screenings. It will take place on July 20 between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

But that's not all the retail store is offering.

Kids are invited to attend Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead, an interactive-activity that includes slime making, tie-dye shirt making and necklace crafting on Tuesday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To find out more about Walmart's events and how you can get involved in their "A+ Services" visit their website.