Vision Zero program debuts roadway safety video for kids

SAN ANTONIO — Vision Zero San Antonio, an initiative of the City of San Antonio’s Public Works Department, has created a new learning tool for children: A child-friendly, animated video that teaches children critical roadway safety lessons.

The program comes after the organization says nationally, more than 1,000 children lose their lives on roadways every year. The organization hopes to combat this with their latest video.

The concern is heightened during the warmer months when children are riding their bikes and playing outdoors, and in the fall, as many children first begin walking or riding a bus to school.

The 15-minute educational video, Walk and Bike Safely, was created with Safe Kids San Antonio and University Health System. It is designed to help children learn and adopt important safety habits in their daily lives. The video is available in both English and Spanish.

“Creating an animated video that teaches roadway safety can arm parents, teachers, and with an easy way to save lives,” said Bianca Thorpe, Capital Programs Manager, Transportation Planning & Programming for Public Works. "Through this video, we were able to capture so much of what children need to know in a simple but engaging way.”

Lessons covered in Vision Zero SA’s video:

Making eye contact with drivers – never assuming a driver sees you

Always staying alert when on or near a roadway

The safest place to walk when there is no sidewalk

The safest place to cross the road

How to use a pedestrian signal crossing

How to safely cross the street in front of a parked bus

Increasing visibility when near or on a road after dark

Bicycle safety rules and best practices

How to inspect a bicycle to ensure it is roadway ready

Hand signals for riding bicycles on roadways

Safe practices for railroad crossings

“Together, we can achieve zero fatalities on our roadways,” added Bianca Thorpe of Public Works. “Safety is all of our responsibilities.”