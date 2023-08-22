KENS 5's Vinnie Vinzetta shares travel memories from Montana, Idaho and Wyoming within Yellowstone National Park

Vinnie's travels took him around Montana, Idaho and Wyoming for the third time.

SAN ANTONIO — There's no doubt I'm one with nature. It's an important part of my DNA. Growing up in the Oklahoma country on the lake established that love from my youngest kid days, but I also think I'm one of the fortunate ones bit with the outdoor bug. It warms my heart. There's not much quite like it.

Two weeks ago, I ran away to recharge for the week. My travels took me around Montana, Idaho and Wyoming for the third time in the heart of and around the boundaries of Yellowstone National Park. There's no secret I'm always supporting our National Park Service and their efforts to preserve and promote America's special places. My first visit to Yellowstone was actually one week before moving to the great city of San Antonio in July 2011. Goodness, time flies, it seems.

I'm not sure how many pictures I took on the trip, but it had to be roughly in the neighborhood of 300. Probably more like five hundred before I deleted some of my least favorites. You've got to save IPhone storage space, ya know?