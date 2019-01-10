SAN ANTONIO — Topgolf in San Antonio is one ten locations across the country to host a hiring event for veterans in November.

The golf organization is joining forces with the National Veterans Memorial and Museum to host the even on November 8.

"When service men and women return home from duty, they bring home skill sets and leadership that often transform a company's ability to perform at the highest level," said Lieutenant General Michael Ferriter, U.S. Army (Retired) and President and CEO of the National Veterans Memorial and Museum.

The organization says that using technology, veterans and businesses will be matched up ahead of time to facilitate connections with possibly employers.

The other cities hosting the event include: Atlanta, Columbus, Denver, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Nashville, National Harbor, and Virginia Beach.

