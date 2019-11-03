SAN ANTONIO — While most student borrowers may choose to delay retirement and homeownership to pay off their debt, others are turning to Sugar Daddies for help.

According to Seeking Arrangement, the world’s largest Sugar Daddy dating site, 2.5 million students in the United States are also taking on the role of Sugar Baby.

Seeking Arrangement released its annual report on the ‘Fastest Growing Sugar Baby Schools’ in the U.S. and the University of Texas at San Antonio ranked 19th on the list, with 141 new sign-ups in 2018, and 857 total sugar babies.

The University of North Texas ranked even higher on the list. UNT sits at 9th in the nation, with 192 new sign-ups in 2018.

The Lone Star State is the second of four states with the highest student loan debt among resident borrowers, according to Forbes.

In 2018, the average Texas student borrowed $27,001 from lenders. Meanwhile, the average monthly allowance provided by a Sugar Daddy is around $3,000.

With numbers like these and the national total of student loans reaching a height of $1.52 trillion, it’s easy to understand why some may turn to… non-traditional options for assistance.