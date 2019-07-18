SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking to get ahead in today's digital era, The University of Texas at San Antonio is hosting a "Digital Marketing Bootcamp."
The event is taking place Thursday, Aug. 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the UTSA Downtown Campus.
For $75 a person, the itinerary is as follows:
Check-in and Networking: 8:30 AM – 9:30 AM (Light breakfast, coffee, & water included)
Morning Breakout Sessions: Get Your Business Online (Steven Bullard, RevLocal) – Durango Building 2.316
- 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.: Overview and Process
- 10:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m: Question and Answer
Using Social Media to Cultivate Your Brand (Mark Nanez, The DG Agency) – Durango Building 3.202
- 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.: Digital Strategy
- 10:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.: Practical Tools, Question and Answer
Afternoon Breakout Sessions (Lunch, coffee, & water included): Tap into the Digital Marketplace (Charity Matthews) – Durango Buidling 2.316
- 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.: Using Digital Marketing, Photos and Videos to Promote Your Business & Educate Your Customers
- 1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.: Information on a variety of no-cost, useful content creation sites; Question and Answer
Optimize Your Website and Make Search Engines Work for Your Business (Cory Ames, GrowEnsemble) – Durango Building 3.202
- 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.: Digital Strategy
- 1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.: Practical Tools, Question and Answer
Event Concludes: 2:15 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
If you've been looking to learn or improve your digital skills, this is your chance to get involved.