SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking to get ahead in today's digital era, The University of Texas at San Antonio is hosting a "Digital Marketing Bootcamp."

The event is taking place Thursday, Aug. 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the UTSA Downtown Campus.

For $75 a person, the itinerary is as follows:

Check-in and Networking: 8:30 AM – 9:30 AM (Light breakfast, coffee, & water included)

Morning Breakout Sessions: Get Your Business Online (Steven Bullard, RevLocal) – Durango Building 2.316

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.: Overview and Process 10:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m: Question and Answer

Using Social Media to Cultivate Your Brand (Mark Nanez, The DG Agency) – Durango Building 3.202

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.: Digital Strategy 10:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.: Practical Tools, Question and Answer

Afternoon Breakout Sessions (Lunch, coffee, & water included): Tap into the Digital Marketplace (Charity Matthews) – Durango Buidling 2.316

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.: Using Digital Marketing, Photos and Videos to Promote Your Business & Educate Your Customers 1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.: Information on a variety of no-cost, useful content creation sites; Question and Answer

Optimize Your Website and Make Search Engines Work for Your Business (Cory Ames, GrowEnsemble) – Durango Building 3.202

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.: Digital Strategy 1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.: Practical Tools, Question and Answer

Event Concludes: 2:15 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

If you've been looking to learn or improve your digital skills, this is your chance to get involved.