Here's when UPS suggests you should ship your Christmas packages

UPS said its "peak season" is about to begin and you're going to want to be aware of the best time to send gifts in order for them to arrive before or on Christmas day. And with the latest supply chain shortage, you're actually going to want to send your packages as soon as possible.

When to send your Christmas packages

*The last days to ship for Dec. 24 delivery:

UPS Domestic Shipping

UPS 3 Day Select — Dec. 21

UPS 2nd Day Air — Dec. 22

UPS Next Day Air — Dec. 23

U.S. to Canada

UPS Worldwide Expedited — Dec. 21

UPS Worldwide Express — Dec. 23

U.S. to Mexico

UPS Worldwide Expedited — Dec. 21

UPS Worldwide Express — Dec. 22

'Shop early, ship early'

UPS said it expects supply chain congestion this holiday season as a result of several factors. For these reasons, the parcel service suggests these tips to make sure your holiday goes on without a scratch.