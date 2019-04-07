SAN ANTONIO — University Hospital in San Antonio is only one of countless health systems across the nation that experiences a surge of emergency room visits each Fourth of July; visits that are typically rooted in holiday fun that got out of hand.

"We'll see a lot of hand injuries from the fireworks, tend to be a lot of eye injuries from the fireworks," said Dr. Brian Eastridge, University Hospital trauma surgeon and chief of the Trauma Division at UT Health San Antonio.

It isn't just large fireworks that pose danger. UH says sparklers burn hotter than water boils, cakes bake or glass melts, and urges families not to let kids use them unsupervised.

University Hospital prepares for dozens of burns every Independence Day, and says nearly half impact kids and teens.

"Even a child that will grab a sparkler after its already finished up," Eastridge said.

In addition to supervising children, University Health asks families not to mix drinking and fireworks, not to re-light fireworks, and to always keep water and a hose nearby.

"It all sounds like fun," Eastridge says, "until someone is really significantly injured."