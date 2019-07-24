Futons are a pretty common household item that allows people to save money by combining a sofa and a bed. But what if your sofa unveiled two mattresses instead of one?

If you've got a few thousand dollars to put towards a bunk bed sofa, it is available online through Resource Furniture, a home decor website catering all things furniture and design.

They have a few options available for futons, but the Palazzo design stands out due to its Italian craftsmanship, according to the description, and videos linked to the product.

If you're in need of relaxation, you can be "twinning" with this sofa bunk bed.