If you're counting calories, the color of your dishes could determine how much you eat.

Researchers say people are more likely to eat or drink things based on the color they're in. For example, bright colors such as blue, grab your attention and are more appetizing.

During a study, researchers served drinks in blue glasses. They were rated as more thirst-quenching compared to drinks in other color glasses. If you're trying to scale back your eating, consider buying red plates.

Researchers said people ate less from red plates during the study compared to items served on blue or white dishes. They say the red color signals our brains to stop, just like when we're driving.

We're a little skeptical but it might be worth a shot!

