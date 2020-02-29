SAN ANTONIO — Not one, not two, but three Leap Day babies arrived into the world on Saturday at North Central Baptist Hospital—and all of them were born in the wee hours of the morning!

Alexander Gibbs arrived first, weighing seven pounds and 10 ounces as the fourth child of proud parents Stephanie and Patrick. He is the baby in the photo above, resting alongside his new family.

Tristan Elizondo came next, arriving at 2:57 a.m. to parents Samantha and Leo. Tristan is their first child (and his mom's birthday was Friday!). Baby Tristan is in the photo below.

Courtesy: North Central Baptist

Lastly, August "Augie" Baugh arrived just 26 minutes after Tristan to mom Ali and dad Blake. Their other child, 2-year-old Sonny, is now an older brother!

