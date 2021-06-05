National Trails Day | Trails, parks in the San Antonio area to explore

In honor of National Trails Day, we've compiled a list of trails, parks in the San Antonio area.

Saturday, June 5, marks the national day. It always takes place on the first Saturday of June.

To honor the occasion, we put together a list of places we've featured in the past few months. From outdoor areas in San Antonio, all the way up to the Texas Hill Country, here are a few fun spots:

Joshua Springs Park & Preserve (176 FM 289 in Comfort)

With over 400 acres it’s a great place to play, exercise or just relax. There’s also a playground for the kids, pavilions to get under the shade, areas where you can fish and wildlife observation blinds. For more information, click here.

James Kiehl River Bend Park in Comfort (118 River Bend Road)

Located on the Guadalupe River, it’s a peaceful sight to enjoy. It’s a 25-acre natural area where you can fish, paddle and swim. It’s named after the late Army Specialist James Kiehl, honoring him and every Kendall County servicemen and women. For more information, click here.

Kerrville River Trail (202 Thompson Drive)

Grab a bottle of water because you'll need it to cover the six miles of trails. Boat and bicycle rentals are available at Louise Hays Park and Kerrville-Schreiner Park during peak seasons. For more information, click here.

Culebra Creek Park (10919 Westward Loop)

With roughly 145 acres, if you’re looking for a spot to hang out with family and friends, especially if you like to picnic, you might like this place.

Many come out to get a workout in, whether that’s biking or playing in the fields. It's an easy trip to make to enjoy your stroll through nature. For more information, click here.

Heritage Duck Pond Park (900 South Ellison Drive)

If you’re looking for an outdoor area surrounded by trees, water and ducks, you might like this park.

But let it be known these ducks are the kings and queens of this spot. And yes, you might even have a ducklings sighting too!

Walking over to the huge pond, skateboarding on half pipes and using workout equipment, staying active here isn’t too difficult. For more information, click here.

Tom Slick Park (7400 Texas 151 Access Road)

With seven miles of trails, a ton of spaces to play, a dog park and of course the water, you can add this park to your list.

This place really was "slick" with all the fun outdoor activities. And saying it’s dog-friendly is an understatement. They were everywhere.

You can grab a ball and play some sports here or just unwind. For more information, click here.

Concepcion Park (500 Theo Parkway)

Sidewalks to get your run in, outdoor workout equipment and fields to stay active, it’s pretty hard to get bored here, especially in a place rich in history as it sits next to Mission Concepcion. For more information, click here.

Espada Park (1750 SE Military Drive)

If you’re looking to cast your line, then catch and release, enjoy some paddling, or cruise on your bike, you can add this park to your list. For more information, click here.

Medina River Natural Area (15890 TX-16)

It’s a 511-acre property that the City says has been enhanced with seven miles of trails for you to enjoy.

You can pick a trailhead or listen to the sounds of the water passing through. It’s also dog-friendly! For more information, click here.

Crownridge Canyon Park (7222 Luskey Boulevard)

It’s one of those hidden types of trails surrounded by tall trees. It’s on Luskey Boulevard on the northwest side, not too far from The University of Texas at San Antonio. It’s about 1.30 miles long. So, if you’re looking for a quick jog, or a refreshing place to walk, you might like this one. For more information, click here.

Cibolo Creek Trail (128 West Blanco)