SAN ANTONIO — George Sheppard said his 28-year-old daughter Tracie Sheppard was the 'baby' of the family.

"She had moved back in with us and wanted to help fix up the house and we were going to spend the rest of our natural lives together," Sheppard said.

Tracie was working on a construction site early Thursday morning on Loop 1604 near Hausman Road. Police say a driver identified as Christopher Gauna slammed into a trailer, crushing Tracie between the trailer and her work truck.

Police said Gauna fled the scene and ditched his SUV at a nearby apartment complex off of 1604 near Bandera.

According to the arrest affidavit, San Antonio Police Department got a call from a resident who noticed the SUV in the parking lot. When detectives arrived, they found the vehicle damaged with blood on it.

RELATED: Man accused of killing traffic worker arrested after alleged hit-and-run

RELATED: Family members have identified traffic worker killed in hit and run accident

Gauna was later found at his home and taken into custody.

George Sheppard said his family doesn't understand why the suspected driver just didn't stop and wait for police to arrive.

"I hope nobody ever does what he did to us," Sheppard said. "What he did to us was destroyed our life."

According to the arrest affidavit, Gauna is an insurance claims adjuster and he told police he was aware leaving the scene of a crash was a crime. Gauna also told detectives he was checking an app on his phone while driving, during the time of crash.

"He wouldn't be in half the trouble he's in now if he would've stayed. Why he ran, I have no idea," Sheppard said. "On top of that, maybe we wouldn't feel as hurt as we do if he would have stopped and stayed there."

Sheppard said he wants people to remember their daughter Tracie as the loving, hardworking and family-oriented person she was.

"We lost our 'hope diamond' that day," he said. "She's always going to live on in our hearts, her brothers' hearts...he can't take that away from us, but what he did was take her away from us."

Sheppard said his daughter's funeral is set for Friday at 11 a.m. at Mission Burial Park on the city's south side.

According to Bexar County Records, Gauna posted bond and was released from jail on Monday.