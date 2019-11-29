SAN ANTONIO — "Who needs hot turkey?" Keya Davani bellowed out along an aisle of tables on Thursday. "Anybody need some hot turkey?"

There was only one goal for Davani on this day: to fill as many bellies and as many hearts, all while fulfilling a tradition of her own.

"Our family just loves to serve; that's just how we do it," she said.

It's how thousands of other volunteers – big and small – did it on Thursday as well.

"I'm loving it," 6-year-old Diego Sedano said to his dad.

He was one of the 4,000 thousand helpers at the Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner, n event that provides about 25,000 San Antonians with a full holiday meal.

While Sedano waited in line, he shared what he thought Thanksgiving was all about.

"It's about helping people and about serving people," he said confidently, but his favorite part was about eating the turkey.

"Oh hell yeah, it was good," Diana Mendoza said loudly, with a laugh, as we asked her about her meal. "I'm thankful for having a great family and for being here. "

Here is plenty to be grateful for, for not only Diana, but for everyone in this room: proving the secret to having it all in life is looking and realizing, with a little compassion and spirit, that you already do.

Happy Thanksgiving.

