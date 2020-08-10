This historic San Antonio estate has been revitalized, and it's ready for guests

It’s long been known as the east side’s crown jewel, but one could also say, it’s the "triple-crown."

SAN ANTONIO — The historic Red Berry Estate on San Antonio’s east side was vacant and abandoned for years. But now, the property has been revitalized, and guests are about to find world class hospitality at the city's only lakeside event venue.

“This is unlike anything in San Antonio, or for that matter, in Texas,” said Director of Relationship Marketing with RK Group Jamie Kowalski.

“The grandeur that is this property now is immaculate,” said Kowalski. “I don’t know else how to describe it.”

Sculptures and paintings line the walls of the estate. Renowned gambler and politician Virgil Edward “Red” Berry bought the property with money won in gambling. He used the man-made lake to help train his race horses.

“In 1951, when he originally built this place, it was over the top, and we continue that,” Kowalski said.

The estate has been refurbished by catering company, the RK Group, which also moved its new headquarters to the property.

“Every little detail was thought-of and designed to be an entertainment destination,” said Kowalski.

Now, a new generation of guests will find a first-class venue. They're already booking for any kind of event you can dream up.

Kowalski said they hope this new venue will bring new life to the east side.

“There’s been a lot of movement, a lot of growth out here, but we wanted to make sure that the east side was revitalized,” she said.