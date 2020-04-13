With the Stay Home, Work Safe order in effect, there's a good chance you're passing the time by watching TV shows.

Yeah, we understand. But what if you could get paid to watch your show?

Well, Cabletv.com says you can. If you enter their competition on their website, you may qualify to be one of the five people who get to partake in this "dream job." If you get the job, you get $2,000. Seriously, three zeroes behind the two.

According to their website, here’s what you’d make by watching one of these shows:

The Walking Dead: $20.24/hr.

Friends: $24.00/hr.

The Office: $27.02/hr.

Game of Thrones: $32.58/hr.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: $35.28/hr.

Community: $49.60/hr.

Rick and Morty: $151.52/hr.

No matter what you choose to watch, it totals out to $2,000 by the time you finish your one series choice.

Cabletv also says they're throwing in:

One-year subscription to your preferred streaming service

Comfy blanket

$100 Grubhub gift card

Remote: Office Not Required by Jason Fried and David Heinemeier

Candy and treats

Popcorn

So how do you apply? Click here.

