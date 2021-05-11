This cat named Zuko apparently works at this San Antonio H-E-B ??

There's a post on Reddit getting a lot of attention of a cat named Zuko.

SAN ANTONIO — The H-E-B on Potranco and Highway 1604 has a new employee. Well, sort of.

"Omg went to heb on potranco & 1604 and met the cutest worker!" the post by u/bugbaby222 says.

The Reddit group, which is all about San Antonio, has more than 80,000 members.

The comments are actually gold. They state things like:

Theportisinthemeat: I saw him last week. He is a good kitty. Very friendly but he did not know where to find carnation milk. Still the best employee.

FletchLives1980: I would like to speak with the meownager.

Bpfinsa: Those are the eyes of someone who wants to knock everything off of the shelves.

Sci-fi-lullaby: Thats prince zuko to you all

Ironically, one of KENS 5's reporters is named Erica Zucco. Erica, if you're reading this, you're both equally fabulous.

