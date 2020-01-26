Picture your favorite celebrity. Now, picture your pet. Okay, so, what if those things merged?

Well, they have.

Meet the artist who can paint your best friend with your favorite celebrity.

Dallas' Chelsey Gray had a vision for "Pets and Celebs." Hence the name, you send a photo of your pet and your favorite famous person, and she literally paints them on the same canvas.

From Kris Jenner pictured with your French Bulldogs to Frida Kahlo posing with your American Shorthair, this kind of art is one of a kind.

Gray said shipping is complimentary and all paintings are ready to hang upon arrival.

If you'd like to order a painting, click here.

Pets and Celebs

