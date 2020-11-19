These three Texas cities ranked in the top 10 best cities for pandemic dating

Metrics such as local dating satisfaction and the percentage of singles in the area were used to determine the best metro areas for dating during the pandemic.

SAN ANTONIO — There's nothing quite like having someone special to share the holidays with.

Or should we say, there's nothing quite like having someone to bring along to Thanksgiving dinner to escape your family's many questions about your relationship status.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has made dating particularly difficult.

But according to the Apartment List, your area code may give you a little bit of an advantage when it comes to getting lucky in love.

According to a recent study, Apartment List analyzed metrics such as local dating satisfaction and the percentage of singles in the area to find out which U.S. cities were the best for dating during the pandemic.

Did your city make the list?

Top 10 Cities for Dating During the Pandemic

1. Austin, TX

2. Boston, MA

3. Virginia Beach, VA

4. Miami, FL

5. Las Vegas, NV

6. San Antonio, TX

7. San Diego, CA

8. Houston, TX

9. Detroit, MI

10. Milwaukee, WI