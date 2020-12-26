The Wash Tub is offering free car washes to front-line workers

The best part? You can come as many times as you want between now and Dec. 31.

SAN ANTONIO — In need of a free car wash?

The Wash Tub is doing free full-service car washes for healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, fire departments, EMS responders, and police departments.

"We’re excited to announce that between now and the end of the year, we’re going to give a free, full-service car wash to everybody that’s in the first responder community," said Vice President of Operations Gary Stinnett.

The free service is available until Dec. 31 for:

Healthcare professionals

Nurses

Doctors

Fire departments

EMS responders

Police departments

You can utilize the service at all 25 locations in and around San Antonio.

"When they pull up in their vehicle, show their ID card or their badge. Our staff will immediately recognize they’re part of the first responders, and they’re going to get that complimentary wash," said Stinnett.

The full-service car wash includes a complete interior vacuum, soft cloth wash, towel dry, complete wipe-down of dash and console, and all windows cleaned inside and out, according to their website.

And in an effort to keep people safe, they’re taking several COVID-19 precautions as well.

"Right before the customer gets back in their vehicle, we’re re-disinfecting all the material like the touchpoints; steering wheel, the gear shifter down to your key fob," said Stinnett.

And the best part? You can come as many times as you want between now and the 31st. And, it doesn’t have to be just one car.

"It’s not limited to just one wash. They can come in tomorrow with their wife’s car and come in tomorrow with their mom’s car. It doesn’t matter," said Stinnett.

He also said it’s a little something for front-line heroes to end the year on a good note. And to serve as a reminder that their contribution to the community in this pandemic is something we can all appreciate.

"They’re dealing with more stresses and struggle than most people in our position are, so this is just our way of a simple thank you," said Stinnett.

They have locations in San Antonio, New Braunfels, Schertz, San Marcos, Round Rock, Kerrville, and Georgetown. For more information about The Wash Tub and their promotion, visit their website here.