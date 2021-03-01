The Wash Tub is hosting a blood drive | Here's how you can register

The Wash Tub, along with South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, will provide all donors a free car wash voucher and $10 Walmart gift card.

SAN ANTONIO — The Wash Tub is hosting a blood drive event at seven Wash Tub locations over the weekend to help alleviate ongoing blood shortages.

The Wash Tub partnered with the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center for the Saturday, Sunday event.

"With over 1,000 blood drives canceled, equating to over 9,000 units, the need has never been greater to secure the unconditional support of our community partners," said The Wash Tub.

The Wash Tub, along with South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, will provide all donors a free car wash voucher, $10 Walmart gift card, and points that can be used for several retailers like Game Stop. You can also choose some STBTC merch.

The Wash Tub’s Full Service Car Wash includes a complete interior vacuum, soft cloth wash, towel dry, wipe down of dash and console and windows cleaning.

Before you arrive, fill out the questionnaire online before your appointment here.

Donors may register online to donate at any of the 7 locations below:

Saturday, January 2, 2021

Sunday, January 3, 2021

For more information about the event, click here.