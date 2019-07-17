Talk about a concept! Car that is.

Volkswagon has announced its concept idea of a new VW Bus. Different from the first model that was introduced in the 1950s, this version is electric.

The company is planning on selling the production version of the I.D. Buzz concept electric vehicle in 2022 in the US, Europe and China.

Concept Vehicle: Volkswagon Electric Bus

“For me, the I.D. Buzz concept is the most beautiful and most exciting electric car in the world,” said Dr. Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Board of Management for the Volkswagen brand.

Even though the model is strictly a prototype as of 2019, this 1950s style vehicle seems to hold a 2020s twist.

People can only wonder if the future entails waiting for charging stations over simple parking spots.