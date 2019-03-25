SAN ANTONIO — Santos Cantu takes care of his wife, Alicia, by pouring her a glass of cold water at lunch. But it's not just today. Santos has cared for her for more than half a century.

"It's going to be 52 years in July," said Alicia.

When you're married as long as they've been, people want to know how. The pair say their success in love comes down to one thing.

"We have a lot of patience," said Santos.

However, a new study by Yale School of Public Health found that the two may have another advantage: their genes. While a "warm fuzzy feeling" and shared experiences are important in any relationship, a study of 178 married people over 37-years-old found those with a special genetic variant - the same associated with empathy, emotional stability, and sociability - is also connected to marriage satisfaction.

Only one person in the partnership needs to have that special gene for the pair to increase their likelihood for a long, happy marriage.

The gene can be detected using a simple saliva sample.

While the Cantu's haven't been tested for the gene, they say these findings might not be unrealistic.

"Quite a bit of our families have been married for 50 years or more," said Alicia. "And both of our children have been married for 25 years."