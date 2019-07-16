With kids heading back to school this fall, experiencing "Empty Nest Syndrome" is pretty normal.

If you're used to seeing your family member every day, only to have them start school, or worse, get their own place, feeling a sense of loneliness is commonly reported.

“Parents often struggle with a profound sense of loss, not just because they miss their child, but because their very identities have been significantly impacted," according to Psychology Today.

Good Therapy has noticed this trend, which is why they've created five ways to cope with the change.

Participate in activities that include others Find new ways to feel valued and needed Embrace a new adventure Embark on an encore career Discover the benefits of homesharing

The website provides a description for each way to cope as well as advice people can follow if they feel they start to feel like an "empty nester."

"Those 'empty nest' feelings are normal and natural. While you’ll always miss having your kids around, the most intense emotions usually ease with time," said the Silvernest Team.