The Big Give 2020 kicks off Thursday; here's what it means

After nonprofits were shutdown during the pandemic, donations are needed this year more than ever.

SAN ANTONIO — After postponing the annual event in the spring, the 2020 The Big Give kicks off this week.

In the last six years, The Big Give has raised over $25 million for local non-profit organizations, according to Scott McAninch, the Executive Director of the NonProfit Council of Texas.

The event was previously scheduled for March but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We decided to move it to September to bring it back, and hopefully, continue to raise money for all the needs that the nonprofits are doing in our community still today. And for those losses that they've had over the past six months from the hundreds of fundraising activities that have been canceled,” said McAninch.

McAninch said nonprofit organizations have been trying to reinvent fundraisers online, but are still struggling to bring in donations.

“Individual giving is down, and that is clear because…runs, walks, Fiesta, all of these events that support nonprofits financially with individual donations, and, much of that is unrestricted funding, all of that has been canceled and they have yet to kind of make that up,” he said.

The Down Syndrome Association of South Texas has moved their annual Buddy Walk to a virtual platform this year. The event will happen on October 17.

Brian Lopez, Executive Director of the association said their donations have been on the decline this year.

“Our donations and supports are down about 60 percent right now. So, this big fundraiser that we're doing right now for awareness as well as to raise the money for us is really big,” said Lopez.

Lopez said the money raised throughout the year is crucial to provide funding for programs and support to the Down Syndrome community.

“We want to make sure that every individual living with Down Syndrome is getting those supports to make sure that they are being included as well as meeting their needs and moving forward in life. We want them to be a part of the community. And, that's a big part for them to have that inclusion and support,” said Lopez.

The Down Syndrome Association South Texas is just one nonprofit organization that will benefit from The Big Give donations.

The minimum donation is $10, and every dollar counts.

“Your donation passes through our site, and goes directly to the nonprofit of your choice within seven days. So, that funding is immediate, it's unrestricted, then they can use it to help support their operations,” said McAninch.