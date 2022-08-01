Teachers: Here's how to get free admission to SeaWorld San Antonio

But, hurry! Registration ends Feb. 28!

SAN ANTONIO — If you or someone you know is a Texas teacher, keep reading!

SeaWorld San Antonio is offering Texas credentialed Pre-K-12 school teachers a free SeaWorld Teacher Card that provides unlimited admission to the park.

The Teacher Card is good from the time of redemption through January 2, 2023.

The website says teachers will receive unlimited admission to SeaWorld San Antonio and experience all the rides, shows, animal encounters, and attractions.

"You'll also get to experience special events such as Inside Look, Seven Seas Food Festival, Howl-O-Scream, SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration and much more!" they said.

Teachers can also add Aquatica to their Teacher Card for $30.

Registration ends Feb. 28!