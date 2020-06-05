TEXAS, USA — All state parks are currently open for day use only. However, limited overnight camping will be allowed Monday, May 18.

But there is a catch ⁠— overnight camping will only be allowed for people with existing reservations. No new reservations can be made as of now, Texas State Parks's website says.

For those who still plan to camp, there are some guidelines you should know before you pack your tent and favorite snacks:

Masks and face coverings are strongly encouraged in state parks, but not required.

Six-foot social distancing is required.

No groups larger than five people are allowed, except for families or people living in the same household.

For more information, visit Texas State Parks's website.