SAN ANTONIO — One Texas lawmaker really, really loves tacos.

Rep. Stephanie Klick of Fort Worth filed a resolution to designate breakfast tacos the official state breakfast food item, according to the Austin-American Statesman.

According to the Statesman, Texas has yet to designate an official breakfast item.

Rep. Klick says the breakfast taco can be enjoyed all over Texas, by both Texans and visitors alike.

"Many Texans have fond memories, dating back decades, of being served tacos for breakfast by their mothers and grandmothers in San Antonio, South Texas, and the Rio Grande Valley," the resolution reads.

She filed the same resolution in the last legislative session in 2017, but it did not make it out of committee. We are wishing her much luck this time around.

Last month, there was a resolution to make all tacos the official state food of Texas.

