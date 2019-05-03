SAN ANTONIO — The summer before Lauryn Hernandez started freshman year at Communication Arts High School, her back-to-school jitters were a little different.

While most of her friends were worried about new classes and new friends, Hernandez's fears were more serious.

She was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and would start high school in a wheelchair and without hair.

"I was so afraid - I was afraid people were going to see me as a boy. It was definitely like losing part of my identity," she explained.

However, there was one thing that Hernandez had some control over what she wore. Hernandez was given an opportunity to pick out a hat from the Children's Hospital hat box. To her dismay, she had trouble finding one that fit, as most of the hats were sized for infants or toddlers.

Today, Hernandez is cancer-free and is no longer worried about finding a hat that fits. But she knows there are other kids her age who are still searching for that same sense of self she once craved.

That's why she's created Lauryn's Hat Wish. Every year for her birthday, she collects brand-new hats, which she later brings to the oncology department for other kids suffering from cancer.

You can purchase a hat for Lauryn's Hat Wish from her Amazon Wishlist, and learn more on her organization's Facebook page.