Teachers: You can get free Krispy Kreme doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is introducing "Educator Appreciation Week" as a way to acknowledge educators who will be facing a less-than-traditional start to the school year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Between August 10 and 14, teachers can enjoy a free Original Glazed® doughnut and brewed coffee each day at participating Krispy Kreme locations across the country and in Canada.

Educators can also get a dozen doughnuts for free if they buy a dozen, the company says.