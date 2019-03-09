SAN ANTONIO — Taco Tuesday is a common phrase used in the Alamo City. Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James is also a fan of the weekday craze and wants to make it his own.

A company owned by Lebron James, LBJ Trademarks LLC, has filed a trademark for TACO TUESDAY, according to a screenshot posted by Attorney Josh Gerben.

The attempted trademark filing reveals how LeBron intends to continue offering his TACO TUESDAY posts on social media, and launch a podcast under the name, Gerben said.

The NBA player seems to really love tacos, as seen in this ESPN Twitter post:

You can visit LeBron's Twitter page for more TACO TUESDAY content.