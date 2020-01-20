TEXAS, USA — When it comes to making a New Year's resolutions to get fit, taking to Google for ideas isn't uncommon.

In fact, thousands of people across the US are searching for ways to improve their physical well-being.

If you're wondering what people are Googling the most in the Lone Star State, we've got you covered with the one-word answer — CrossFit.

CrossFit was actually at the top of most states' search list. I mean, it makes sense. People want a high-intensity workout in a team environment setting.

But what are a few of the other searches?

Montana is searching for cool sculpting, Wyoming for south beach diet, Oklahoma for Nutrisystem, California for pilates and Oregon for how to get rid of a double chin.

We could go on about the results, but you can visit TermLife2Go's website for more information.

