If you're not part of the 2 percent who drives an electric car, you probably find yourself at a gas pump on the regular.

For those living in the Lone Star State, the gas prices have risen seven more cents then they were at the beginning of July.

The gas price average in Texas is $2.54 per gallon, according to AAA Texas.

Midland residents are averaging $2.70 per gallon while McAllen residents are averaging $2.39 per gallon.

“Gas prices have increased amid more expensive crude oil prices, robust demand and decreasing gasoline stocks,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “Drivers can save on fuel by downloading the AAA mobile app to help them find the cheapest gas in their area.”

Although the increase has been apparent, prices are nine cents lower than summer 2018.

Hurricane Barry had little impact on gas prices in the region. The one refinery Barry forced to shut down is now in the restart process.