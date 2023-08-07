A year into construction, here's how Colorado's first Buc-ee's is coming along

The Texas-based country store and gas station chain is setting its eyes on Colorado.

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. — The Buc-ee's beaver is headed to the Rocky Mountain region.

Construction is underway on the country store and gas station chain's first travel center in Colorado.

Texas-based Buc-ee's company held a groundbreaking ceremony in June 2022 to kick off construction at the new location north of the Denver metro area, in Johnstown, at the southwest corner of Interstate 25 and County Road 48.

Construction on Colorado's Buc-ee's has continued for more than a year. A building now towers over I-25 with rows and rows of gas pumps also under construction at the travel center.

Buc-ee's said it aims to open the new Johnstown location in 2024.

The new Colorado location is planned to be 74,000 square feet, with 116 fueling stations and, of course, the chain's award-winning clean bathrooms.

“This is something that’s going to be an amazing thing for the town of Johnstown and the entire region,” said Johnstown Mayor Gary Lebsack. “We look at this as the gateway to retail for northern Colorado. We’re really excited to have Buc-ee’s in Johnstown. It’s a wonderful day.”

The Colorado Buc-ee's was to become the largest Buc-ee's in the country, but a new center in Luling, Texas, will occupy more than 75,000 square feet, making it the largest Buc-ee's ever built.

“It’s a beautiful day. We’re blessed to be in such a wonderful country, and to have the opportunity to build here and serve people,” said Buc-ee’s co-founder Arch “Beaver” Aplin III. “I always knew Colorado would be a wonderful state for Buc-ee’s. The people in this state are our kind of customer: active, traveling, wanting to be outdoors. We made a big leap geographically to get here, and we’re excited about it. We’re not looking back.”

The planned Colorado location signals the first move outside of the South for Buc-ee's. Between Alabama, Florida and Georgia, Buc-ee's has more than 50 locations, with more than 40 in Texas alone.

